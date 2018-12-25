Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.08). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Patrick J. Mcenany acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,737,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,432.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 87,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 181,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRX opened at $1.94 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $204.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

