Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Constellium NV (CSTM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.32. Constellium posted earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Constellium had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Constellium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Constellium from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of CSTM stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. 819,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,005. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $715.85 million, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Constellium in the second quarter worth $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Constellium in the second quarter worth $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the second quarter worth $105,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 145.1% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium in the second quarter worth $187,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

