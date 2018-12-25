Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viewray Inc (VRAY) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Analysts expect that Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Viewray’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.20). Viewray reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viewray will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 105.63% and a negative net margin of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price objective on Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Viewray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Viewray presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

In other news, COO Shahriar Matin purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $161,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $388,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viewray by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Viewray by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viewray by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Viewray by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viewray by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viewray stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Viewray has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

