Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.43). Apollo Endosurgery posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Endosurgery.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 71.73% and a negative net margin of 56.22%.

APEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $4.00 target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Endosurgery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

APEN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $71.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.34. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

In related news, major shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. acquired 54,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $184,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,932,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,466.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 411,630 shares of company stock worth $1,880,116. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 25.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 84,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 30.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 25.0% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter valued at $4,537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 41.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the treatment of obesity. The company offers endo-bariatric products, such as Orbera intragastric balloon system and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System, which are non-surgical alternatives for the treatment of overweight and obese adults; and OverStitch endoscopic suturing system that enables endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through flexible endoscope.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.