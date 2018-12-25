Zacks: Brokerages Expect Humana Inc (HUM) Will Post Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the highest is $2.60. Humana reported earnings per share of $2.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $14.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $14.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.15 to $18.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Humana to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Humana from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.40.

NYSE HUM traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.36. 514,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $245.09 and a fifty-two week high of $355.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In other news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total value of $1,576,379.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,398.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi S. Margulis sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.22, for a total value of $786,760.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,097.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Humana by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Humana by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Humana by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

