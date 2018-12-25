Zacks: Brokerages Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report $48.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $47.50 million. QCR posted sales of $41.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $179.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.56 million to $183.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $200.27 million, with estimates ranging from $196.90 million to $204.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of QCR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on shares of QCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

In related news, Director Michael Lawrence Peterson purchased 20,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $670,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 251,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,994.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Gipple purchased 2,564 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $86,663.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,951. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,144 shares of company stock valued at $777,282 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,102,000 after buying an additional 76,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after buying an additional 23,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in QCR by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 603,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 23,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QCR by 14.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 62,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCRH traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.39. 15,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,861. The stock has a market cap of $492.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

