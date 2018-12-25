Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sony Corp (SNE) to Post $1.90 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sony’s earnings. Sony posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sony will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sony.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNE. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.91 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Shares of SNE traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.88. 807,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,965. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. Sony has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Sony by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 7.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

