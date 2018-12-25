Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. United Community Banks posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. United Community Banks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UCBI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,006,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 944,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,110,000 after acquiring an additional 823,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,258,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,271,000 after acquiring an additional 492,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 195,216 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 740.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 201,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 177,698 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.47. 313,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,665. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.26%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

