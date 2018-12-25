Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zions Bancorp (ZION) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) will report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Zions Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zions Bancorp.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.87 million. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Zions Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut Zions Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Zions Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

In other Zions Bancorp news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $66,743.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leeanne B. Linderman sold 5,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $295,428.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,272 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,038,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,683,000 after acquiring an additional 494,929 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,739,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,539,000 after acquiring an additional 224,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,543,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,546,000 after acquiring an additional 170,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,502,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 28,261 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.51. 1,504,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. Zions Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorp Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

