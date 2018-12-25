Zacks: Brokerages Set $40.00 Price Target for International Speedway Corp (ISCA)

International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $40.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.70 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given International Speedway an industry rank of 83 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ISCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Speedway by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,303,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,902,000 after acquiring an additional 41,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of International Speedway by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,303,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,902,000 after acquiring an additional 41,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of International Speedway by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,459,000 after acquiring an additional 249,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of International Speedway by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,096,000 after acquiring an additional 25,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

ISCA traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 51,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,438. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.22. International Speedway has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.93 million. International Speedway had a net margin of 38.82% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Speedway will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

