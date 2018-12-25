Zacks: Brokerages Set $8.00 Price Target for IZEA Worldwide Inc (IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IZEA Worldwide an industry rank of 24 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of IZEA Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $12.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.25.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 28.01% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. The company had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.