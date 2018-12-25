Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) to Sell

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENTA. BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.41. The stock had a trading volume of 124,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.91. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $127.77.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.03 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.82%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tim Ocain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $2,091,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $173,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.