Zacks: Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Modine Manufacturing an industry rank of 223 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

MOD stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 116,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.67. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.95 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 2.27%. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,492,000 after purchasing an additional 103,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,328,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,492,000 after purchasing an additional 103,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,225,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,968,000 after purchasing an additional 82,073 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,200,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,444,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

