Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZFGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th.

Get Zafgen alerts:

Shares of ZFGN opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.78 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $177.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -0.33. Zafgen has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zafgen will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZFGN. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Zafgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zafgen by 45.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 40,194 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zafgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zafgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zafgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zafgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zafgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.