Zayedcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (ZYD)

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. Zayedcoin has a total market capitalization of $9,442.00 and $2.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zayedcoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zayedcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000619 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000143 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00001800 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin Profile

Zayedcoin (CRYPTO:ZYD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official website is www.zayedcoin.net. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zayedcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zayedcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

