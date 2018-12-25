Zen Protocol (ZP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $209,492.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00003298 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.19 or 0.02438447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000517 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00146277 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00196146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.35 or 0.12054485 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 22,757,100 coins and its circulating supply is 16,280,100 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.