Zions Bancorp (ZION) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zions Bancorp from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Zions Bancorp from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Get Zions Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ZION stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zions Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.87 million. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Leeanne B. Linderman sold 5,000 shares of Zions Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Scott Anderson sold 12,000 shares of Zions Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,272. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 26.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 13.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorp Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.