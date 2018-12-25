Zynga (ZNGA) Given a $4.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been given a $4.00 target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Zynga has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Zynga had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 20,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 8,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 548,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,706.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 684,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,061 in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.