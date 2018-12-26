-$0.15 EPS Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.17). Liquidity Services reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $52.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Sunday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $6.59 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $217.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, insider James M. Rallo sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $33,447.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger Gravley sold 6,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $34,779.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,593 shares of company stock worth $144,511. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,470,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 326,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets; auctiondeals.com self-service solution which enable sellers list their assets to commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

