$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ellie Mae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Ellie Mae posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ellie Mae will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ellie Mae.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $122.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.22 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELLI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ellie Mae to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Ellie Mae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Ellie Mae from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on Ellie Mae and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

In related news, VP Popi Heron sold 731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $47,390.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,278.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $49,399.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,572 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,803.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 27.4% in the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,116,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,938,000 after acquiring an additional 240,016 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Ellie Mae by 1,751.5% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 231,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,040,000 after buying an additional 219,008 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ellie Mae by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,959,000 after buying an additional 202,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ellie Mae by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,203,000 after buying an additional 199,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Ellie Mae by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,104,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,203,000 after buying an additional 199,908 shares in the last quarter.

Ellie Mae stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. Ellie Mae has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $116.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

