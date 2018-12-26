-$0.42 EPS Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.41). Penn National Gaming posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 6,177.13% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price target on Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at $6,307,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 61,460.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. AXA grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 45.9% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 107,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.42. 100,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,156. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

