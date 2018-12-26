-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Natera Inc (NTRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Natera posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 2,569.52% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Natera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Natera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,593. The firm has a market cap of $761.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $3,443,340.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,564.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $723,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,798.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,667 shares of company stock worth $4,998,040 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Natera by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $928,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Natera by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 58,224 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Natera by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

