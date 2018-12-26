-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) to report ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.60). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.85% and a negative net margin of 252.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APVO. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 131,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 53.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,149,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 399,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 441,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 74,256 shares during the period. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

