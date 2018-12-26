$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) will post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PC Connection’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.64. PC Connection posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PC Connection will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PC Connection.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $658.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNXN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PC Connection presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 63.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

CNXN stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.71. 512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,363. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

