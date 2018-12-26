$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $118.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.17 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. FIG Partners raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.95. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $44.25.

In related news, Director John B. Davies purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $39,468.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,971 shares in the company, valued at $456,770.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard M. Marotta purchased 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $50,164.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,219.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,475 shares of company stock valued at $238,183. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Lcnb Corp purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.