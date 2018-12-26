-$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.00) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.92). Zogenix posted earnings per share of ($1.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to ($3.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($3.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.20). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other Zogenix news, Director Roger Hawley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $827,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $300,924.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,715.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,429 shares of company stock worth $1,189,697. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 532,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,574. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.84. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

