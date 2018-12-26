$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) to report $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Jeld-Wen reported sales of $976.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full year sales of $4.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

JELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $23.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the third quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter worth about $760,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JELD opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

