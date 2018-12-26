$1.17 EPS Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.12. East West Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $395.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

EWBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

EWBC stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,784,000 after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,297,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,751,000 after purchasing an additional 187,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,297,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,751,000 after purchasing an additional 187,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,771,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,079,000 after purchasing an additional 627,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,418,000 after purchasing an additional 83,674 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

