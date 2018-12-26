$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tutor Perini’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Tutor Perini reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tutor Perini will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tutor Perini.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. MKM Partners set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tutor Perini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE:TPC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 381,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $769.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $344,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 4,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $63,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,361.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tutor Perini (TPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.