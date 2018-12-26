$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tutor Perini’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Tutor Perini reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tutor Perini will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tutor Perini.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. MKM Partners set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tutor Perini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE:TPC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 381,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $769.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $344,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 4,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $63,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,361.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tutor Perini (TPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply