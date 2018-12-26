$1.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for United States Steel Co. (X) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. United States Steel posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $8.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reissued an “average” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,229,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,895,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.88. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $47.64.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,027.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,833.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,224,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,509,000 after purchasing an additional 194,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in United States Steel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,224,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,509,000 after buying an additional 194,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,829,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,480,000 after buying an additional 654,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United States Steel by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,921,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,998,000 after buying an additional 223,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 34.2% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,342,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,879,000 after buying an additional 851,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

