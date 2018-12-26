12,606 Shares in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET (EPHE) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET (BMV:EPHE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET by 26.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET during the third quarter valued at $480,000.

EPHE opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET has a 52 week low of $630.82 and a 52 week high of $771.00.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0208 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th.

