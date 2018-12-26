$132.17 Million in Sales Expected for Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to announce sales of $132.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.90 million and the highest is $133.10 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $93.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $467.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.70 million to $468.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $752.43 million, with estimates ranging from $711.90 million to $780.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

ABCB traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 463,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $59.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,265,000 after purchasing an additional 308,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,275,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,381,000 after purchasing an additional 411,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,275,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,381,000 after purchasing an additional 411,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,592,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,766,000 after purchasing an additional 244,881 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

