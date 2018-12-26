13,840 Shares in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (FFC) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period.

FFC stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.114 dividend. This is a positive change from Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Company Profile

