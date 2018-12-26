14,433 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 184.6% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,299,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,083,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $37,922,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 380.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,063,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 841,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,053,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,883,000 after acquiring an additional 523,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $17.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.18% and a negative net margin of 337.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,172,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,727,755 shares in the company, valued at $24,862,394.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $38,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,143 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/14433-shares-in-arrowhead-pharmaceuticals-inc-arwr-acquired-by-first-republic-investment-management-inc.html.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its medicines include ARO-HBV, a Phase I/II subcutaneous ribonucleic acid interference(RNAi) therapy candidate that is used for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B viral infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.