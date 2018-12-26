157,636 Shares in Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 157,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,231,000 after acquiring an additional 323,602 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,097,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,025,000 after acquiring an additional 174,338 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.2% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,076,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,891,000 after acquiring an additional 191,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,684,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,764,000 after acquiring an additional 37,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,786,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $186.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

