18,639 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Burik sold 7,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $496,947.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,003.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $98,865.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,032.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,540 shares of company stock valued at $745,554. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $331.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

