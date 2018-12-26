1World (1WO) Trading 49.4% Higher This Week

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. 1World has a market cap of $1.16 million and $28,046.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World token can currently be purchased for $0.0562 or 0.00001457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 49.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009790 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.02442339 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00148244 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00204017 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026301 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026286 BTC.

About 1World

1World launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,686,551 tokens. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.