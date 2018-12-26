$240.61 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to post $240.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.56 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $227.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $873.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.02 million to $881.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $928.57 million, with estimates ranging from $908.17 million to $943.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 11,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $485,054.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $6,674,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 29.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 65.4% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACC traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $40.89. 410,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.65%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

