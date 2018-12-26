$269.90 Million in Sales Expected for Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) to report sales of $269.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orbotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $269.70 million to $270.00 million. Orbotech reported sales of $256.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orbotech will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orbotech.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.11). Orbotech had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $261.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.49 million.

ORBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Orbotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ ORBK traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,634. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Orbotech has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in Orbotech by 273.7% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,947,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orbotech by 182.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,508,000 after purchasing an additional 569,263 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orbotech by 213.1% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 407,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 277,440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orbotech during the second quarter worth $14,484,000. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orbotech during the second quarter worth $12,616,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

