$3.28 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will post $3.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Seven analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the lowest is $3.07 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $12.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,028,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,888,000 after buying an additional 240,890 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,455,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,225,000 after buying an additional 103,085 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,867,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,192,000 after buying an additional 47,769 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 8.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,636,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,153,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.5% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 4,523,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,351,000 after buying an additional 112,235 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,292,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $35.00.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

