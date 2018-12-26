$3.65 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (DRRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to announce sales of $3.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $3.85 million. DURECT posted sales of $19.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $18.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.44 million to $18.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.92 million, with estimates ranging from $13.81 million to $16.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). DURECT had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 85.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,269,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,894 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 68.3% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,495,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,698 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in DURECT during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in DURECT during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 524.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 476,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DRRX stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.53. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $85.89 million, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.83.

DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials in their products for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand.

