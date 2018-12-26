3,154 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Acquired by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 93,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 47,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.36%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morningstar set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 223,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,276,899.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Verity sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,219,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,260,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,808. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

