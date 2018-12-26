32,516 Shares in Wendys Co (WEN) Purchased by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Wendys by 8.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 55,808 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Wendys during the third quarter worth $3,022,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wendys by 35.3% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wendys by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 159,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wendys by 64.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 76,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendys alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Wendys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Mizuho set a $20.00 target price on Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Wendys in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

In other news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 28,300 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $503,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,467 shares in the company, valued at $861,743.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. Wendys Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.55 million during the quarter. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 40.00%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/32516-shares-in-wendys-co-wen-purchased-by-bluemountain-capital-management-llc.html.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts and kids meals.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.