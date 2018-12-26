3,538 Shares in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $792,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 102,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKF opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $91.27 and a one year high of $112.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a $0.7849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

