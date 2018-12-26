3,619 Shares in Carvana Co (CVNA) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Carvana from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carvana from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 99,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $5,335,113.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,152,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total value of $760,360.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,080,714.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 856,000 shares of company stock worth $28,986,500 and have sold 1,053,010 shares worth $49,781,275. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Carvana Co has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $72.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 35.13% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

