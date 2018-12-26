4,436 Shares in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 17.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 121,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $979,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 287.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 882,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,769,000 after purchasing an additional 654,938 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% in the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 118,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 65.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $375,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.05.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

