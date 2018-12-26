$539.25 Million in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post $539.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $538.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $539.88 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $509.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $526.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $180,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,400.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,253 shares of company stock worth $1,981,394. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 74.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $593,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 849.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 138,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 321,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Healthcare Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing and Physician Permanent Placement Services.

