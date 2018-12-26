$580.36 Million in Sales Expected for Cae Inc (CAE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to announce sales of $580.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $557.76 million to $592.04 million. CAE reported sales of $554.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.29 million. CAE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and set a $31.50 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in CAE by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,087,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after buying an additional 331,851 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,199,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,087,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after acquiring an additional 331,851 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,534,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 325,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CAE has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.