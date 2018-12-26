5,972 Shares in AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 41.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.2% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $10,519,000. BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 415,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after buying an additional 41,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. ValuEngine cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

