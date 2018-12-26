$6.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Flex Ltd (FLEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) will announce sales of $6.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.80 billion. Flex reported sales of $6.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year sales of $26.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.31 billion to $26.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.81 billion to $27.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flex had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Macquarie set a $9.00 target price on shares of Flex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. 274,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,812,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.23. Flex has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer bought 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $202,161.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Onetto bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $97,635.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 30.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,757,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,547,000 after buying an additional 10,577,317 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Flex by 13.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 65,011,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,952,000 after buying an additional 7,670,189 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Flex by 328.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,007,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,449,000 after buying an additional 2,305,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Flex by 33.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,551,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,079,000 after buying an additional 1,910,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Flex by 128.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,335,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,763,000 after buying an additional 1,877,656 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flex (FLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.